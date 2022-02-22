Is Deepika Padukone Okay With Physical Cheating? Actress Says 'Emotional Infidelity Is Far More...'

Deepika Padukone, who is currently garnering praises from all quarters for her earnest performance in Shakun Batra’s complicated relationship drama ‘Gehraiyaan, was recently asked if cheating was still considered a ‘big deal’. The actress said that while she does not encourage physical infidelity, she finds emotional infidelity “far more hurtful".

Deepika’s latest film Gehraiyaan revolves around her character Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“It’s something that I personally don’t endorse," Deepika said in an interview with We Are Yuvaa. “But having said that, I don’t think I am anyone to judge someone else’s relationship, whether it has happened or not happened, or whether they are okay with it or not okay with it. Relationships are truly based on connections and when you have lost that connection in itself, then there is no relationship."

“Whereas, sometimes maybe the physical attraction is still sort of a passing thing. I think as long as you have respect for the other person, I think that’s really important. I mean, monogamy, physical attraction, sure, it’s one thing but I would be far more disappointed if there was emotional infidelity. Not to say that physical infidelity is okay but emotional infidelity is far more hurtful than anything else," the actress added.

Earlier, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke about shooting intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’, explaining they would have been difficult if it was not for the director making him and the rest of the cast feel safe and secure. Siddhant also reacted to comments suggesting that he and Deepika needed her husband Ranveer Singh’s permission to do those intimate scenes.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about whether those comments angered him, Siddhant said, “It doesn’t actually because we are professionals, we know our equation. I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days. We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy. He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job)."

