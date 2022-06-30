Is EXID's Hani Dating Psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong? Here’s What Sublime Artist Agency Has to Say

Recently, a South Korean media house exclusively reported that EXID’s Hani is in a relationship with psychiatrist and television personality Yang Jae Woong. The site also revealed that the couple has been dating each other for two years. Following the reports, Hani’s agency Sublime released an official statement and confirmed the report asking fans to view the relationship warmly.

The statement released by the agency read, “Hello, this is Sublime, We are informing you of our official statement regarding our agency’s artist Hani. As it was reported by the media, Hani and Yang Jae Woong are in a happy relationship. We would be grateful if you view (their relationship) warmly.”

Singer and actress joined the girl gang EXID in 2011. In November of 2014, Hani gained her popularity, after a video went viral of her performing EXID’s track UP and Down along with her teammates. In May 2019, she left the K-pop girl gang and signed with Sublime Artist Agency in October. Ever since Hani started her career in acting, she has given wonderful films and web series like Young Adult Matters, Idol: The Coup, Not Yet 30 and Ghost Doctor. Hani is currently busy with K-pop dramas including You Raise Me UP and XX. Reportedly, the singer is said to be seen as the host of a new LGBTQ reality show, titled Merry Queer.

Meanwhile, Hani’s partner, Yang Jae Woong who is a psychiatrist by profession, has also appeared on several variety programs including the Heart Signal series and Real Couple Story- The War of Roses (literal title). He also runs a YouTube channel named Yang Bros’ Mental World with his older brother Yang Jae Jin.

