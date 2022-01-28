Is Hollywood Star Brad Pitt Secretly Dating Swedish Singer Lykke Li? Here's The Truth

According to rumours, Brad Pitt has quietly exited the dating scene with Swedish singer Lykke Li. While reports suggested that the actor was dating Li, a Page Six source has now confirmed that this is not the case. According to the source, while Pitt has previously met Li, there is no romance between them and they haven’t met in the last two years.

Rumours began to circulate that Pitt, 58, and Li, 35, were romantically involved after the popular blind-items Instagram account @deuxmoi posted a tip about the pair. According to a tip, Pitt was seen with the Swedish singer at Mother Wolf, Chef Evan Funke’s new Roman-style pasta palace in Hollywood that has already drawn a number of celebrities.

According to another source, Brad and Lykke are just friends, and Li is part of “a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with." This group reportedly includes Alia Shawkat, who has previously been linked to the actor and has spoken about it. The actress bashed the media coverage she received as a result of the rumour, saying it was ironic that the idea of her being romantically linked with an older white guy drew more attention to her than her acting.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been in the news for his stormy divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The couple separated in 2019 and have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

An insider told Page Six on Thursday, however, that Pitt has no desire to date another celebrity. “I can’t see Brad dating someone super famous again," a source close to the actor previously told The Post. I can see him dating someone with a lower profile."

Among his many famous ex-girlfriends are Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, and Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom he married from 2000 to 2005. Li, on the other hand, was previously linked to musician Jeff Bhasker. The ex-couple separated soon after Li gave birth to their son, Dion, in 2018.

