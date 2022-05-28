Is Hrithik Roshan Part Of KGF 3? What Makers Say

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has become a gargantuan blockbuster all around the world. The film grossed a record Rs 1230 crore in its 46-day run since its release on April 14. Rocky Bhai, played by Yash, is a fan favourite character now. Fans are already speculating if there will be a KGF 3 while the picture is still running effectively in theatres.

The creators teased the third instalment in the post-credit sequences. Karthik Gowda, the Executive Producer, later verified that KGF 3 is actually in the pipeline. Recently, rumours circulated that Hrithik Roshan had been approached for the third instalment. KGF creators, though, have finally shared an update on whether the casting for the movie has been set in motion.

In a conversation with Asianet Newsable, Vijay Kiragandur, co-founder of KGF’s production house, Hombale Films, nipped rumours surrounding Hrithik’s casting in the bud. He stated that KGF: Chapter 3 won’t happen this year. He added that they have some intentions, but Prashanth is currently working on Salaar, and Yash will be announcing his next film shortly.

He further said, “We need them to come together at the right time when they are free to start working on KGF 3. As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start."

Kiragandur also stated that once the dates are set, they would be in a “better position to talk about the star cast." Casting actors, on the other hand, will “highly depend on their availability at that time."

“Everything relies on when production on the sequel begins," said the producer.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel helmed KGF: Chapter 2 and succeeded to live up to the expectations established by Chapter 1. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi were among the film’s ensemble cast.

