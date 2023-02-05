Has actor Imran Khan found love again? His recent outing has sparked rumours of him dating actress Lekha Washington. The actors were spotted out and about on Sunday evening. While it appeared to be a regular spotting at first, what caught everyone’s attention was Imran and Lekha holding hands.

For their outing, Imran was seen wearing a black tee and a pair of pants. He was seen carrying brown bag. He sported a short hairdo while his arm tattoo sneaked out of his sleeve. On the other hand, Lekha was seen wearing a floral dress with a maroon bag.

Imran was previously married to Avantika Malik. They tied the knot in 2011 after dating for over eight years. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Imara, in 2014. However, last year, an ETimes report claimed that they separated ways.

A few months later, a source told India Today that Avantika has moved on and is dating Sahib Singh Lamba. A common friend told the publication, “Avantika is really happy and they enjoy each others company. She’s the sort who doesn’t believe in living in the past and loves to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through common friends and are taking it easy. They are not in a rush to put any label on their friendship."

On the work front, Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He later featured in several films including, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti. The actor has been now missing from the limelight for a long time now and has reportedly quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment," Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi said in an interview in 2020.

