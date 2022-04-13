Is Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan in A Relationship with Arunita Kanjilal? The Former Answers

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows on television. Every time a new season of the show comes, the audience gets excited to witness the new talent and amazing voices. The last season of the show was immensely successful and gained a lot of love from the audience. The contestants of the show became popular in a short span of time and people started their fan pages. The winner of Indian Idol season 12, Pawandeep Rajan, not only gained fame for his singing talent but also for his close bond with co-contestant and runner up Arunita Kanjilal.

Pawandeep and Arunita’s chemistry on the show was adored by the fans, with some even speculating about them being in a relationship. Even after the show ended, the two were often seen hanging out together with the latest development of them working together for Superstar Singer 2 as captains.

Recently, putting a full stop to all the rumours of their alleged love affair, Pawandeep opened up about his relationship status with Arunita. In an interview with Etimes, he said, “Arunita is very young and she has a lot to learn in her life before we think of being in a relationship. We are just close friends. He added that he is in a relationship with his music and just wants to focus on his career and nothing else.

Earlier, the rumours of Arunita gifting a car to Pawandeep were rife on the internet. However, during the conversation, Pawandeep termed them as only rumours.

After winning Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep is moving on to become a mentor on his next reality show, Superstar Singers 2 which he feels is a huge responsibility. Talking about his upcoming show, he revealed that they are trying to give their best.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep also has the responsibility of being the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. He dreams of doing something great for the upliftment of the state.

