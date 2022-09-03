Is It Shah Rukh Khan Or Ranveer Singh? Latest Promo Of Brahmastra Sparks Debate

The buzz around Ayan Mukherji’s adventure-fantasy film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, doesn’t seem to settle. From the mindblowing trailer to the peppy and romantic soundtracks mixed with the stunning visuals, the upcoming film has piqued the curiosity of Ranbir and Alia fans, who are eagerly waiting for its release.

As the countdown for Brahmastra’s worldwide premiere in theatres begins, the makers of the film have made sure that the audience’s attention continues to stick to the film for the remaining 7 days.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar dropped an intriguing short promotional video revealing a mysterious man, leaving netizens confused between two actors who appear to resemble the man in the video. “In just a week, Brahmāstra will be in cinemas near you. Advance booking opens tomorrow! Brahmastra. 7 days to Brahmastra," read the caption.

The eye-grabbing visual opens with a beefed-up and muscular man standing on a rocky terrain, shrouded in darkness. The mysterious man sports long curly hair, flaunting his toned abs. He raises his hand and seems to call upon some sort of divine power.

At that very moment, pieces of fire-laden rocks swoop from the sky and settle on the man’s forearms, transforming into armor. The video concludes with the movie’s name, urging movie enthusiasts to book their tickets in advance.

As soon as Karan dropped the video on the photo-sharing application, netizens erupted with opinions, debating whether the man shown in the video was actor Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh. One user exclaimed, “Why does he look like Ranveer Singh?" Another seemed pretty confident and wrote, “Yes, this is SRK."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva includes a cast ensemble of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in titular roles. The film also marks Tollywood star Nagarjuna’s return to Bollywood after 17 years. The film, touted to be one of the most expensive movies ever made, is slated to have a grand release on the big screen on September 9.

