'Is it Snowing?' Ranveer Singh Trolled For Unconventional Airport Look

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is not only known for his spectacular acting skills but his unconventional fashion statements as well. It has become a ritual that every time Ranveer Singh treats us with one of his pictures, our heart skips a beat and we are not exaggerating.

Don’t we all wait for his snaps? Fulfilling our wishes recently, Ranveer Singh was seen travelling to Bengaluru to attend an award ceremony. The actor was papped as he walked to the event’s location.

And again, his outfit drew everyone’s attention as he was seen dressed up casually in a black sweatshirt paired with green cargo pants. The actor went for layering and chose a similar green puffer jacket, a green beanie, and a pair of glasses. Undoubtedly, he looked amazing as usual.

But needless to say, a portion of the internet began trolling Ranveer for wearing winter clothes in such warm weather.

While one said, “December month hai Kya?" “Barf par rahi hai kya?" remarked another. However, Ranveer’s supporters continued to show their affection for him, with one writing, “he can pull off any look…love the way he wears." Many Others dropped hearts and fire emojis.

Well, haters gonna hate but our love for Bollywood’s Simba is getting real day by day and we are not complaining.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is “living the life of his dreams" as he said upon receiving the prestigious Filmfare award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for the movie 83.

