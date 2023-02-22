For several months, there were reports that Pawan Kalyan will remake Vinodhaya Sitham, a super hit Tamil film directed by Samuthirakani. The Telugu adaptation, which also stars Sai Dharam Tej, went on floors on Tuesday at the People Media Factory office. Samuthirakani, Trivikram, Thaman, TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla, and others attended the inaugural event.

However, some unconfirmed reports about the Jana Sena chief’s health have also surfaced. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan may not be in the best of health at present and will take a short sabbatical from both his political meetings as well as film schedules. The shooting of the remake of Vinodayya Seetham, which was supposed to start soon, has been postponed due to the Power Star falling ill. If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan had been asked to lose some weight and get into a particular shape for the film. He was following a specific diet for the film, and reports suggest he fell ill following the diet plan.

Recently, when Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away, all the biggies of the Telugu film industry turned up at the final rites to pay their respects but Pawan Kalyan was conspicuous by his absence at the event. Reportedly, it was because of his illness that he could not visit the event to pay his respects to the late Taraka Ratna.

Pawan Kalyan was expected to start filming for the Vinodhaya Sitham remake after completing the schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, for which he shot till the end of January. However, now his illness has caused the last schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get postponed, which in turn also postpones the schedule of the Tamil remake. There are indications that Jana Sena’s planned Varahi Yatra will also be postponed from next month. However, there have been no official statements made on any of these.

