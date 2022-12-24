Is Jhoome Jo Pathaan A Copy of Sukhwinder Singh’s Karma Ki Talwar?

The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan has finally been released. The song received 18 million views on YouTube within a day and quickly became popular. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing their fashionable attire in the song.

The song, which is sung by Arijit Singh, will undoubtedly have you moving. Besharam Rang, the first song from Pathaan, has already sparked a lot of enthusiasm among the audience. The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films with direction by Siddharth Anand. The release day for the film is set for January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dance in the street at the beginning of the video. Both Deepika and Shah Rukh exude extreme style. As usual, Deepika looks stunning in a blue checkered top and camouflage pants, while SRK sports a tough appearance in a grey t-shirt and black bottoms.

Siddhant Anand noted correctly that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s on-off-the-charts chemistry is a major selling point for Pathaan. There isn’t much electrifying chemistry around. But now it seems, Jhoome Jo Pathaan is getting mired in controversy like the Besharam Rang track.

The song voiced by Arjit Singh is said to be copied from a track sung by Sukhwinder Singh from the movie Arjun the warrior. The titled Karma ki Talwar has a similar upbeat nature which forces users to think that Jhoome Jo Pathaan is inspired by the Karma Ki Talwar. While some are leaving no stone unturned to appreciate Pathaan’s track others complain in the comment section. A user wrote “The song is copied from the movie… Arjun the warrior..karm ki talwar song. This is cheating and should give credit to the original composer.. I stand by it… https://youtu.be/2_oPvtDL9hY link of a song they copied.. so mean."

Do you believe that Jhomme Jo Pathaan is similar to Karma ki Talwar sung by Sukhwinder Singh?

