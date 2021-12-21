Is Kajal Aggarwal Pregnant? Fans Spot Her Baby Bump In Latest Photos

Tollywood Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been at the centre of tittle-tattle in the town around her pregnancy. The Singham actress recently shared a few pictures on social media from her quality time spent with friends and what caught netizens’ attention is her tiny baby bump.

Rumours are rife that the actress and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, whom she married in October last year, are ready to welcome their first child. However, no comment has been made by the couple publicly on this.

In a photo on her Instagram story shared by Kajal, she can be seen in a beige-coloured bodycon dress with an oversized red and white checked shirt over the dress. The actress completed her lunch outing look with a golden neckpiece and a black sling bag.

Sharing a picture with her friend Kajal wrote, ‘Bae & me’ with a red heart emoji.

In the post, her tiny cute baby bump is visible. Kajal was on an outing and enjoying her time with her friends and their kids. “Masis and babies," the caption of Kajal’s post read.

Meanwhile, soon after she shared the post on her Instagram, Kajal’s fans flooded the social media with congratulatory notes and good wishes.

Recently, Kajal has turned down several film projects. For Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Indian 2 Kajal was approached for the lead role but she refused the offer.

Moreover, the actress later was offered to play the lead role in Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost but she said no to the offer. The reason is said to be the pregnancy of the actress. However, the actress has not confirmed the pregnancy yet.

On the work front, Kajal will soon be seen in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

