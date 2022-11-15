Is Katrina Kaif The Next Mom In B-Town? Here's What The Truth Is

Katrina Kaif has been filming Sriram Raghavan’s next film, Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor. The actress was recently photographed in action in the city by ETimes paparazzi. Katrina wore a fitted floral dress with a slight belly bump, sparking speculation that she was pregnant. However, the buzz is that Katrina could be playing the role of a pregnant lady in the film and is not expecting a baby with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif reported on the sets of Merry Christmas shortly after her December 2021 wedding to Vicky Kaushal. Announcing the film on social media, Katrina wrote, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi."

In addition to Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif will appear in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi has been working out in the gym to play the antagonist in this action comedy. Salman Khan recently announced that the third instalment of the Tiger franchise will be released in theatres during Diwali 2023. The film was originally scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023, during the Eid festival, but Tiger 3 has been pushed back to the second half of 2023. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in his Pathaan avatar.

Recently, the actress was seen in Phone Bhoot, released on November 4th. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh, along with writers Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran Raj.

Major (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Gullu (Ishaan), two jobless, good-for-nothing horror-film addicts, come up with the idea of launching a unique ghost-capturing service after meeting a female spirit, Ragini (Katrina Kaif), who makes their business a success but asks them for a dangerous favour, which they are compelled to honour. On the other hand, there is Atmaram (Jackie Shroff), who plans to save Ragini’s plan with the help of Rahu and Ketu.

