Is Keerthy Suresh All Set To Tie The Knot? Deets Inside

Over the last couple of years, a lot of reports about actress Keerthy Suresh’s marriage have been doing the rounds on social media. Well, according to one of the latest rumours, the National Film Award-winning star is all set to tie the knot with a businessman-politician from Tamil Nadu, in an arranged marriage. However, while Keerthy hasn’t officially addressed the rumours yet, the identity of her rumoured husband remains unknown too.

Last year, a similar rumour about Keerthy Suresh’s marriage went on to make headlines, leaving her fans, across the country, in a frenzy. Previously, speculations were rife that the 29-year-old actress was going to walk down the aisle with the acclaimed Kollywood music composer, Anirudh Ravichander. Back then, Keerthy had rubbished all the reports about her marriage to the nine-time SIIMA Award-winning composer.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Times of India, back in the day, she had dismissed all the rumours about her marriage by stating, “I find rumours regarding my marriage quite amusing. I wonder from where these rumours pop up in the first place. If I ever decide to get married, I’ll be the first person to tell the world about it. I urge everyone to refrain from speculating about my wedding. I’m completely focussed on my work now and I’m not planning to get married anytime soon."

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has a couple of films in the pipeline. She was last seen in the Malayalam courtroom drama film Vaashi, alongside Tovino Thomas.

Keerthy currently has two Telugu films, as well as a Tamil film, in her kitty. She is currently shooting for the highly-anticipated Tamil political thriller, titled Maamannan, helmed by Mari Selvaraj. Apart from the Fahad Faasil-starrer, the Good Luck Sakhi actor will also be seen essaying prominent characters in Nani’s upcoming film Dasara and Chiranjeevi’s next, titled Bhola Shankar.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here