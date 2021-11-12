Is Keerthy Suresh Getting More Money Than Tamannah Bhatia For Bholaa Shankar?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon start shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar. On Thursday, there was a grand pooja on the sets of the film and the shooting will formally begin on November 15. Bhola Shankar will have Tamannah Bhatia as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Keerthy Suresh is also a part of the film and she plays Chiranjeevi’s sister.

At the grand pooja, several directors, including K. Raghavendra Rao, N. Shankar, Bobby, Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar and Vinayak were present. The regular shoot of the film Bhola Shankar will commence on the 15th of this month. The film is being produced by KS Rama Rao along with Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials.

However, a controversy concerning the remuneration of leading ladies in the film emerged recently. The latest reports say that Tamannah, Keerthy are being paid different remunerations for their roles in the Chiranjeevi-starrer. Not long ago, there were reports that Tamannah was going to get more money than Keerthy. However, those reports have proven to be false.

It has now come to light that Keerthy Suresh is being paid a huge fee of Rs 2 crore for her role in the film. And these reports have irked Tamannah’s fans who are accusing Chiranjeevi of treating their favourite actor unfairly.

Chiranjeevi is currently working on a series of films lined up for release next year. As per the sources, Chiranjeevi has asked the directors to complete the shooting of Bholaa Shankar as soon as possible. The crew will try to complete the shoot within 40 to 50 days.

