KGF star Yash has been hogging headlines ever since he travelled to Mumbai. Since then, the actor has been travelling to and from Bangalore and Mumbai, making his fans speculate that their star might have signed a new film. Another hint shared by one of his fan pages on Twitter is a video. The clip captions " To The Bloodiest Battlefield. 3D Render Of #Yash19 Announcement. ( Fan Art )Enhancing the Quality of Art #Yash #YashBoss #YashCreativeTeam."

The clip shows an image of his character as Rocky Bhai standing on a mountain peak amid the rising sun. The caption of the tweet left his fans wondering if Yash would return with a period drama. However, there is no official confirmation from Yash’s team regarding his new project.

Even before this, news came on the public forum that Yash will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for the epic drama Ramayana. It was said that Yash will essay the role of Raavana in the adaption, while Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of lord Rama. But the actor’s team replied that it is merely speculative.

Yash is still considering and reading scripts to select the one which suits his personality and hones his talent. As reported by India Today, “With the KGF franchise, Yash not only became a household name nationwide but also put Kannada films on the national map. With such an impact, it goes without saying that many big names across industries are keen to collaborate with him. There has been a lot of conjecture that he has narrowed the possibilities down to a handful of scripts or is doing meetings to consider certain roles. However, all of these are merely speculative."

The actor has a wide range of options because he has received offers for roles in films from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries. It seems the actor is in no hurry for his next venture.

Yash was papped in Mumbai and his fans gave him a grand welcome. He wore a floral shirt and paired it with sunglasses. In a moving car, he also greeted the press and waved to his followers. He still manages to impress his followers with his bushy beard and lengthy hair. Yash doesn’t seem to be in the mood to give up his Rocky Bhai persona. KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 have solidified Yash’s status as one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the business.

