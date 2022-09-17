Is Laal Singh Chaddha A Hit or Flop? Mona Singh Says Aamir Khan Film Can't Be Labelled In The Category

Actor Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was released last month and it did not perform as per expectations. The film, a remake of Forrest Gump, was a victim of the boycott trend, leading to the film doing mediocre business at the box office. Although heartbreaking business, Laal Singh Chaddha star Mona Singh believes that the film cannot be boxed under the hit-or-flop category.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mona said that the film is not a short-term project. She also confirmed that the film will release on Netflix and when it does, it will stay with people for much longer.

“The film (Laal Singh Chaddha) will reach more people when it releases on Netflix. They will have a different point of view. This isn’t a short-term film that can be labelled hit or flop. It will stay with people for a long time," she told Mid-Day. “I am so glad to be a part of such a sweet film," she added.

Mona played the role of Aamir Khan’s mother in the film. When a section of social media trolls targetted him and called for the boycott of the film, Mona confessed she was sad by the turn of events. “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian," she told India Today.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the Oscar-award-winning 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was adapted from a novel written by Winston Groom. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The international actor had won several awards for his performance.

