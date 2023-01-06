Is Lokesh Kanagaraj Considering Directing an Action Project With Jayaram?

With the resounding success of Master and Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj established himself as one of the top directors in the South Indian cinema business. The director, who has only made four films, has already created a fictional world in the Tamil film industry that is now affectionately referred to as LCU, short for Lokesh Cinematic Universe, by moviegoers. Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead character in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s eagerly awaited fifth film, which is currently in production.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed some fascinating information during the Tamil Cinema Roundtable 2022 hosted by seasoned journalist Baradwaj Rangan for the Galatta Plus YouTube channel. In the conversation, he announced that he is considering directing an action film with power star Jayaram. Although he hasn’t yet sought a storyline for the action project but will draft the layout after production of Thalapathy 67 is completed.

Advertisement

In the roundtable, he further revealed some facts about Thalapathy 67. According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, who participated in the Galatta Plus Tamil Roundtable, Thalapathy 67 is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, just as his three most well-known films, Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Vikram.

When asked about building a cinematic universe so early in his career, Lokesh responded that it is both thrilling and terrifying because sometimes he is unsure of how to proceed. Notably, he included his next film Thalapathy 67 along with Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and the Rolex spin-off as LCU movies.

It’s interesting to note that Lokesh Kanagaraj once again earned admirers with his self-assurance when he declared during the Galatta Plus Roundtable that Thalapathy 67 will be ‘100%’ his film. For the uninitiated, the director previously revealed that when they collaborated on Master, he compromised on his signature aesthetic in order to merge it with Thalapathy Vijay’s regular success formula. He even referred to it as a 50-50 movie because it combined Vijay and his own aesthetic. But he is fully creating the movie in his own style with Thalapathy 67.

Read all the Latest Movies News here