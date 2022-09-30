​Is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Analogous To Kalki's Novel? Here's a Look

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, a much-awaited period drama has been appreciated by the audiences for its commendable efforts to bring ‘The Chola’ empire on the big screen. With a star-studded gang - Vikram, Karthik, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others, Mani Ratnam and crew successfully created a buzz with its amazing works.

In order to narrate the story about the 10th century, Chola dominance, the ambition for power, the Pandyas’ attempt at retaliation, and the death of Karikalan, Kalki blended the fact with fiction. Mani Ratnam has made an effort to add justice to Kalki’s writing and work by giving the movie its way. Vanthiyathevan is seen heading towards the Chola nation in the opening scene of the first chapter, which ends with Ponniyin Selvan drowning in the sea. The chapter follows Aditya Karikalan’s victory in the war.

Apparently, Vanthiyathevan’s voyage gives the impression that he must be successful in his endeavor to navigate it deftly and stop the plot against the Chola empire. According to film critics, the film captures the soul of the novel. Karikalan’s rage, Nandini’s duplicity, and Ponniyin Selvan introduction are all brilliantly depicted on the screen. Every actor who has performed in it has taken on the role of Kalki. In that sense, Mani Ratnam meticulously selected the actors and took for the performance.

Moreover, the fort itself was used to film the majority of the movie’s scenes. The fort’s exterior and the sea trip have both featured several graphics. The locations that are depicted as Sri Lanka are equally stunning. In the filming of Ponniyin Selvan novel, cinematographer Ravi Varman played a significant role. He accepted the task of accurately recreating the elements in the novel and produced an excellent cinematography that is a treat for the eyes.

Nevertheless, AR Rahman deserves praise for coming up with the soundtrack that gives the movie more power. Moreover, director Mani Ratnam stated that the dialogue for the movie seemed to be a crucial factor, yet writer Jeyamohan assisted in making the verse sound genuine. Subsequently, color has been crafted in accordance with the characters as Kalki did not mention them in his writing, he added. Meanwhile, ‘The five parts of the novel can be viewed as five separate images, yet, however, we have two exquisitely written stories,’ Mani Ratnam claimed.

Vanthiyathevan is where the plot of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ novel begins. Apparently, as per reports, the filmmakers had left out a few scenes as the tale looks so lengthy. This takes away from the novel’s ability to be intriguing in some ways. The most missed part would be Kundavai and Vanthiyathevan meeting. Despite the minor flaws, it is laudable that the director, performers, and technicians worked so diligently to achieve the feat.

