Is Masaba Gupta Pregnant? Fashion Designer Takes a Pregnancy Test in Masaba Masaba 2 Promo; Watch

What will happen next in Masaba’s life? This was a question everyone who has watched Masaba Masaba on Netflix would have! The series was a revelation because of how the audience found a fine actor in fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and it was her bond with mom Neena Gupta that was heartwarming to see. Navigating with her work, and balancing her love life, the first season ended on a crucial juncture. Now, the audience will finally be able to witness what’s coming up next in the designer’s life.

The release date announcement of Masaba Masaba 2 is here. In the promo, we see Masaba take a pregnancy test while her mom Neena Gupta and her best friend, played by Rytasha Rathode wait outside. And while the audience just wants the good news of a new season, Masaba might have more to share. Sharing the release date announcement promo, the fashion designer and actor wrote, “Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I’ve got some news that might just do the trick Masaba Masaba season 2 , coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in" See the promo here:

Sophie Chaudry and Kubbra Sait commented with a ‘Yayy’. Many of her friends from the industry commented with love and fire emojis. The official press release of the show reads, “Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition - the mother-daughter duo (Neena - Masaba) gear up for a memorable ride. Season 2 sees these powerful women fix their crowns and reclaim the reins on their lives and navigate through new terrains."

The season, that streams from 29th July, will also have new additions to the cast. Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera will bejoining the show in the second season.

