Is Mira Jagannath Part Of The Upcoming Marathi Show Tharla Tar Mag?

Mira Jagannath is one of the most promising actresses in the Marathi entertainment Industry. Her popularity peaked after she appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. A social media buff, the actress often shares her whereabouts with fans by posting her stunning pictures and hilarious videos on these platforms. While she stays in the limelight for her social media posts, Mira recently made headlines after it was reported that she is going to be a part of the upcoming Marathi show Tharla Tar Mag.

In an Instagram post, TRP Marathi revealed that Mira Jagannath will be next seen in Star Pravah’s Tharla Tar Mag. However, the TRP list page didn’t divulge further details about her role in the soap opera. Now, fans are guessing that she will be seen playing the antagonist in the much-anticipated television show. Several users took to the comments section and opined that she’ll play the “villain" in Tharla Tar Mag. But, Mira is yet to confirm her role in the Star Pravah show.

Tharla Tar Mag marks the comeback of actress Jui Gadkari to the small screen. It is helmed by Sachin Gokhale and produced by Aadesh Bandekar and Suchitra Bandekar under the banner of Soham Productions. The show will air from December 5, every Monday to Saturday at 08:30 PM.

Talking about Mira Jagannath, the actress was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, and she won everyone’s heart with her stint in the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show. She got eliminated just five days before the grand finale of the controversial show, making her place in the top 6 contestants. Besides Bigg Boss Marathi 3, her performances in Majhya Navryachi Bayko and Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla were also highly praised by the audience.

In addition to TV shows, Mira also starred opposite Jay Dudhane in the music video of Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikni, sung by Keval Walanj and Sonali Sonawane. Her pairing with Jay in the music video was received well by their fans.

