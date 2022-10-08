Is Nayanthara Planning To Take A Break?

The year, 2022, has proven to be a memorable one for Lady superstar Nayanthara. She not only got married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan but also starred in three big films, namely Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, O2 and Godfather. However, according to media reports, Nayanthara is not keen on signing any new films now. The actress is reportedly planning to embrace motherhood soon and doesn’t wish to take on any more projects owing to the same.

Nayanthara is said to have decided to focus on her production house, Rowdy Pictures, which she founded with her husband Vignesh Shivan. Not so long ago, speculations were rife that Nayanthara and Vignesh are willing to embrace parenthood through surrogacy. But, the celebrity couple neither confirmed these rumours nor demined them.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old actress is currently in the limelight for her latest film Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, which was released on October 5. The Telugu film is the remake of the superhit Malayalam film Lucifer, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Although Godfather received mixed reviews from the masses, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s performances in the film were unanimously lauded by critics and audiences alike.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

However, Salman Khan’s role was lambasted by viewers for his over-the-top action sequences. Many viewers opined that Godfather will only be loved by ardent fans of Chiranjeevi. Netizens also pointed out that Godfather was underwhelming in comparison to Lucifer.

After Godfather, Nayanthara is gearing up for the much-anticipated Hindi film Jawan, directed by Atlee. According to the latest reports, a month-long shoot schedule of the Bollywood movie was wrapped up recently in Chennai. Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan shared an update about the film’s Chennai schedule on Twitter.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw the movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe!"

Jawan is expected to hit the big screen in June next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here