Is Nayanthara Spending a Jaw-Dropping Amount on Interior of Her Lavish Poes Garden Residence?

Nayanthara recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in a dreamy wedding ceremony that took place in Mahabalipuram in June 2022. As per the reports, the Godfather actress gifted her husband Vignesh Shivan the Poes Garden house located in Chennai as a wedding present. Now, it appears that the new bride is planning to spend a whopping amount on the interior of her residence.

For those unaware, the lavish house was bought by the South diva back in November 2021. At the time of the purchase, it was reported that Nayanthara will be moving into the house with her then-fiance and now-husband Vignesh Shivan. The locality is one of the posh areas in the city and is known to be the home of several prominent South personalities including Rajinikanth and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Actor Dhanush is also reportedly in the pursuit of building his new residence next to megastar Rajinikanth’s home in Poes Garden.

Speaking of Nayanthara, the actress is reportedly spending a whopping amount on the interiors of the house. The posh residence is said to be spread across 16 thousand and 500 square feet. As per the reports in Asianet News, the lavish house also includes a gym, swimming pool, and a theatre inside. If the reports are anything to go by, then the bathroom alone is about 1500 square feet.

Recently, a mushy picture of Nayanthara alongside her husband Vignesh Shivan went massively viral on Instagram. A couple of days ago, the South director gave a romantic tribute to his wifey via Instagram. In the post, Nayanthara lovingly embraces Shivan as the camera captures them together. Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil survival thriller titled 02. She has a slew of projects lined up including Godfather directed by Mohan Raja and Gold by Alphonse Puthren. Besides this, she also has Atlee’s pan-India movie featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

