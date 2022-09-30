Is Ponniyin Selvan Similar to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali? Mani Ratnam Answers

Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated project Ponniyin Selvan has hit the theatres. The big-budget venture, with dramatic visuals, intricate costumes, exciting action sequences, elaborate sets, and VFX, has already captured the imagination of the audience. This project marks the grand comeback of Mani Ratnam.

Following the recently concluded trailer and audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan, the film has received tremendous appreciation from across the country. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s desire to work in Ponniyin Selvan, and Aishwariya Rai’s gesture when she met Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth at the event stole the show.

At the event, Mani Ratnam also answered a fan who asked whether SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus were similar. Mani Ratnam said that after completing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, he thought of making Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Ratnam refused to accept any similarity with Baahubali. Later the fan said, if not Baahubali then Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat. Mani Ratnam once again refused and said, “It would be like what Kalki had written in her novel. That is what we have tried from the first day till today as far as possible."

To this reply, everyone in the audience applauded Mani Ratnam’s views. The director also expressed gratitude to SS Rajamouli for opening the door to such films in the Tamil industry. This period film is based on the Chola emperor Arulmozhivarman and was co-written by Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B. Jeyamohan.

The glimpse of the trailer and the songs by music maestro A R Rahman glitter the venture. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. As per the Twitter reviews, the movie has done a spectacular adaption from the novel with the scintillating work of AR Rahman.

