Is Pramod Panju Also Part of Prabhas-starrer Salaar?

Actor Pramod Panju is likely to play a key role in Prabhas-starrer Ssalaar, the mega-budget project of Hombale Films. It is reported that Pramod is part of the ensemble cast of Prashanth Neel’s pan-Indian magnum opus and has already joined the production team to shoot for his part. However, there is no official confirmation made by the maker on the matter.

The report also suggests that the actor is supposed to play a pivotal role in the film. On the same, Pramod even told News18 Kannada that he would give official information as soon as possible.

Pramod began his career in acting at a young age. He gained popularity among the audience by featuring in daily soap operas like Mahadevi and Sanju Matthu Naanu. His career escalated in 2017 after he played the leading role in Geetha Bangle. He then made it to big screens and has been featured in Premier Padmini, Matte Udbhave and others.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations that Salaar’s release date — earlier set to hit the cinemas on September 28 next year — is likely to be postponed. This came after Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush postponed from January 12 to June 16, next year. It is stated that to maintain a healthy gap between both films having the same actor, it needs to be released after six months. As it is estimated to be risky and might make an impact on Prashanth Neel’s directorial. However, regarding this, no official statements have been released by the makers yet.

Salaar is said to be the remake of the Kannada film Ugramm. Along with Prabhas, the film also has Shruti Hassan and Prithviraj in the lead. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles. The film will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

