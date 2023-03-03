Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has proved his mettle — both as a talented actor and a capable director in the Malayalam film industry. He has directed legends like Mohanlal in the past. The latest rumour has it that Prithviraj Sukumaran is going to don the director’s cap once again soon. This time he will reportedly collaborate with Tamil star Suriya. According to these unconfirmed reports, the film is going to be a biopic on Rajan Pillai, who was widely known as the ‘Biscuit Baron’ of India. There are reports that Suriya will play the lead in the movie.

The project on Rajan Pillai is confirmed, but it is not sure whether Suriya or Prithviraj is associated with it. Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice president of Saregama India, recently stated that the big project was actually taking place and that its screenplay and research work were currently going strong. Prithviraj’s team has denied his association with the project. Prithviraj will be busy with his upcoming films L2 Empuraan and Tyson, both directed by him, according to his team and there have been no talks of him directing any biopic.

Advertisement

It is not clear how the rumours surfaced, but their January meeting might have been the source of it. Prithviraj and Suriya met after a long time with their wives Supriya and Jyothika, and the picture of all four of them having a good time went viral. It might have been just a friendly catch up, but this is probably how the rumours of the duo’s collaboration for this biopic surfaced.

Advertisement

Prithviraj is making a comeback into Hindi films with the upcoming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The last Bollywood film he appeared in was Naam Shabana, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. He will then direct L2, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here