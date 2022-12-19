Is Puri Jagannadh Planning a Film With Salman Khan? What We Know

Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is not going through a good phase of his career at present. His last directorial venture Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda, which was extensively marketed as the next big thing unexpectedly fell flat at the box office and received negative reviews.

Many critics opined that Puri Jagannadh, once renowned for making good films, has lost his touch and called the direction of Liger shoddy. Additionally, his next film planned with Vijay Deverakonda titled Jana Gana Mana also got shelved due to the dismal performance of Liger.

Puri Jagannadh was also questioned along with Liger producer Charmee Kaur by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the funding of Liger. Several politicians were alleged to have held stakes for the movie’s funding. While the filmmaker is currently dealing with multiple issues, a new report about him is doing the rounds.

Advertisement

If sources are to be believed, Puri Jagannadh is planning a film with Bollywood star Salman Khan. Unconfirmed reports say that Puri Jagannadh has narrated a script to Salman and the actor has even expressed interest in the project. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

A collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Salman has been anticipated ever since Salman Khan starred in the Prabhu Deva-directed Wanted, which was a remake of Puri Jagannadh’s Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu. It is noteworthy that although Puri Jagannadh has not directed Salman yet, they both have already collaborated as actors in a project. Puri Jagannadh played the role of a journalist named Govardhan in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, which also starred Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here