Is Rashmika Mandanna Charging A Hefty Fee For Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28?

South star Mahesh Babu will next feature in his much-anticipated film with director Trivikram Srinivas. This is the third time the duo has worked together, following Athadu and Khaleja. The film, titled SSMB 28, will star Mahesh Babu romancing Pooja Hegde. In addition, Trivikram is reportedly interested in casting Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as the powerful villain. According to sources, Rashmika Mandanna might have a special appearance in a song in the film.

The actress recently wowed audiences with her rocking moves in Thalapathy Vijay’s Ranjithame in Varisu. S Thaman, known for his upbeat compositions, is expected to deliver yet another foot-tapping number. He was Varisu’s music director as well. Ranjithame has over 75 million views on YouTube.

Well, there is no official confirmation from the makers as well as the actress. According to some unconfirmed reports, Rashmika is asking for a whopping amount of Rs 5 crores to feature in the song.

On the other work front, Rashmika recently debuted in Hindi cinema with Goodbye. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Rashmika is also basking in the glory of her successful film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, which also stars Allu Arjun, became an instant hit when it was released in December 2021. Everyone loved the movie, and it broke several box office records. After causing quite a stir across boundaries and demographics, the film is now set to hit the Russian market on December 8th. As a result, Allu Arjun and Rashmika are currently promoting their film in Russia.

