Actress Rashmika Mandanna has always inspired fans with her fitness mantra, which involves a disciplined diet and workout sessions. Despite her busy schedule, she has always prioritised a healthy mind and body but recent news regarding the actress has made fans worried about her health. In the now-deleted Instagram story, Rashmika noted down her daily schedule on February 6. This included doing cardio, pet dog Aura and cat Snow stopping her from packing and an appointment with a dermatologist as well. Fans are worried and want to know if their favourite actress is suffering from a skin infection or whether it was a regular checkup. And if it is a skin infection, is it a serious one? As of now, Rashmika has not divulged any further details about this meeting with the skin specialist which has further worried the followers.

In addition to this news, Rashmika has dominated headlines in 2023 on a happy note with two successful films back to back, i.e- Varisu and Mission Majnu. Both films have performed extremely well and fans are even happier to see Rashmika’s successful run in Hindi cinema as well. They were slightly disappointed that Rashmika didn’t share much screen time in Varisu where the film focused a lot on Vijay’s character. But the diva has absolutely no problems with it. In an interview with Film Companion, Rashmika was asked why she performed in Vijay’s film, despite having ‘nothing to do’ in it. Rashmika said that she knew her screen time was limited to only two songs in the film. Despite that, she went ahead and became a part of this film because she wanted to work with Vijay. The Bheeshma actress said that she has admired Vijay for a long time and that’s why she became a part of Varisu. According to Rashmika, what mattered more to her as an actor was going to the set and learning the little things from the people she is working with.

Advertisement

Apart from these films, Rashmika is also gearing up for her much-anticipated film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Kirik party actress said that her co-stars Ranbir and Anil Kapoor have influenced her as an actor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here