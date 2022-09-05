Is Sai Pallavi Part Of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Sai Pallavi is all set to work with Sukumar in the highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. According to reports, director Sukumar has approached her to star in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sources suggest that the Shyam Singha Roy actress will essay the role of a tribal girl in the upcoming film. Speculations are also rife that Sai has already given a green flag to the proposal and will soon start shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer after finalising her fees.

The shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule recently went on floors after its mahurat pooja. Lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna could not make it to the mahurat pooja due to other commitments. Soo after pictures and videos from the event went viral on the internet, they left fans in a frenzy.

Recently, there was a lot of chatter about team Pushpa 2: The Rule’s remuneration on social media. As per reports, Rashmika has demanded Rs 5 crore for the film while director Sukumar has quoted Rs 40 crore. Protagonist Allu Arjun is believed to have demanded around Rs 90-100 crore for Pushpa 2.

In other news, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who played Dakshayani in Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen in an extended role in the film’s sequel.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil film Gargi. The movie is a women-centric social drama, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. Alongside Sai Pallavi, Gargi starred Kaali Venkat, RS Shivaji, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaprakash and Saravanan in key roles. The storyline of this Gautham Ramachandran directorial revolves around the protagonist Gargi, who supports her family despite failures and issues related to women. Gargi performed decently at the box office with a total collection of approximately Rs 6 crore. The film also made it to the 44th Moscow International Film Festival.

Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for her next film, tentatively titled Sk21, which is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

