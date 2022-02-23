Is Saiee Manjrekar Dating Subhan Nadiadwala? We Might Know Something

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, is currently head over heels for Subhan Nadiadwala, according to reports.

Subhan is the son of Sajid Nadiadwala, the ace film producer and director.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Subhan and Saiee met via Salman Khan. Since Dabangg Khan has a fantastic rapport with Mahesh Manjrekar and Sajid Nadiadwala, frequent family get-togethers brought Saiee and Subhan closer.

Reports suggest that they started dating after becoming close friends. Both are deeply in love with each other, and both families are well aware of their relationship. On weekends, Saiee and Subhan are frequently seen visiting each other’s homes, according to reports.

Manjrekars and Nadiadwalas are well aware of Saiee and Subhan’s relationship, media reports say. Subhan and Saiee are not just dating but also being serious about each other.

Saiee Manjrekar made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the big-budget Dabangg 3 (2019). Life has been great for the actor since her debut, she says.

Saiee will also be seen in Major, which is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022. The film was supposed to be released on July 2, 2021, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saiee is also awaiting the release of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, a Telugu language sports drama.

