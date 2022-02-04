Is Shark Tank India Scripted? One of The Pitchers Reveal It All

In just a month, Shark Tank India has become everyone’s favourite. The show’s judges - Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal have gained immense popularity. The show has a simple concept - budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. While the show is currently in its finale week, several people have repeatedly questioned if Sony Entertainment Television’s show is scripted.

However, a recent pitcher on the show has now cleared the air and has revealed that nothing on the show is scripted. Angad, who appeared on the show with his wife Kanika, has revealed the behind-the-camera details during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

“Ittu sa bhi nahi (Not even a bit). Once you enter the tank, it’s all real, no retakes, no direction nothing. Ranvijay wali clippings mein (During a shoot with Ranvijay) they might ask you to say again or stand like this etc. but that’s outside the tank. Everything once those doors open and until you step out is 100% real," Angad mentioned.

Apart from this, the pitcher was also asked if the cheques handed out on the show are real or not. To this, he said, “Those cheques are dummies. Next comes Due Diligence, term sheets and then we get the funds!" Angad also revealed that the actual pitch goes on for at least an hour. However, on television, it is cut down to 5-10 minutes.

For the unversed, Angad and his wife, Kanika are the founders of CosIQ Skincare and appeared on the show in the 4th episode. They managed to secure ₹50 lakh for a 25% stake from Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal.

Meanwhile, during its last week (which is currently underway) all seven sharks will be joining the show. Talking about her experience on the show, Namita Thapar, a shark and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, “It’s been a phenomenal experience because we believed in the cause and I am truly happy that it has become a dinner table conversation. It has cut across gender, classes, barriers. So, what we set out to accomplish has been accomplished and that is a matter of great joy. I personally was very happy that 48% of the ventures that got funded are women! That is a brilliant statistic and that’s something I am very happy about."

