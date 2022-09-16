Is Sonia Agarwal Getting Married Again? Here’s Her Witty Reply to a Fan

Sonia Agarwal is a leading actress in south industry and she has made a mark for herself. The actress has appeared in several films, including Kadhal Konden, 7G Rainbow Kalani and Pudhupettai.

Sonia Agarwal and director Selvaraghavan met and got married a few years ago. She left the film industry after her marriage. Later the couple got divorced. Sonia thereafter resumed her film career. Selvaraghavan got married to Geetanjali.

The actress is currently appearing in films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. In between, she also worked in some television serials. Sonia Agarwal, who is active on social media, occasionally posts some of her photos from shoots, family time, and outings. Recently she posted a picture on Instagram of putting henna on her hands.

One of the netizens who saw the picture wondered if Sonia is getting married again and commented, “Are you getting married?" On that, she replied, “hahaha why ?? Only u can get married huh" and she added, “My wedding Mehndi won’t be this little."

Sonia Aggarwal is one of the most adored actresses in the South film industry. The versatile actress has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and bubbly personality. The 40-year-old has cemented her place in the film industry through her terrific performances.

