Is Suriya playing a Double Role in Bala's Next? What We Know

After delivering Jai Bhim, the courtroom drama that overtook all-time classics such as The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption on IMDB, Surya has started shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Surya 41. The actor is reuniting with acclaimed director Bala after 18 years for this exciting project. Their last collaboration was action-drama Pithimagan, which hit the big screen in 2003.

The latest update on the upcoming venture is that Suriya will be seen playing a dual role in the film. However, there has been no official update regarding the same. Meanwhile, the film went on floors last week in Kanyakumari. Following that, they will shoot in Madurai. The makers are planning to complete the scheduled shoot in 40 days.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by 2D Entertainment, the production house owned by Suriya and his wife Jyotika. According to reports, Jyothika will star opposite Suriya as the female lead. The music for the film is being composed by GV Prakash, who had worked with Suriya for the 2020 hit film Soorarai Pottru.

Moreover, the filmmaker has roped in acclaimed cinematographer Balasubramaniam Kathiresan to work as the DOP on the film. The remaining cast and crew haven’t been revealed yet.

Speaking of Suriya and Bala, the actor-director duo had teamed up for the film Nandha. Released in 2001, the film was a massive blockbuster at the box office and a big break in Suriya’s career. They then joined hands for Pithamagan. This, too, was a big success and earned both a huge fan following.

On the work front, Suriya has a couple of promising upcoming projects. The actor has signed up for a project with director Siruthai Siva. Announced in 2019, the sets are being erected in a film studio in Chennai.

Moreover, Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetri Maaran. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli Thanu, the film is based on the novel titled Vaadivaasal by Tamil writer CS Chellappa.

