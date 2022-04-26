Is That A Snake Or A Pipe? Sunil Grover Will Tell You

Sunil Grover needs no introduction. The comedian-turned-actor, who tickled our funny bones for years, has amassed a huge fan following among the class and mass alike. Sunil Grover’s impeccable comic timing, the finesse with which he can do mimicry of others has made people fall in love with him. The love was evident when thousands of fans wished him a speedy recovery after Sunil Grover underwent heart surgery. The comedian is doing much better than previously and has also started moving beyond bed rest.

A recent video, shared on Instagram, has proved that not only is Sunil Grover way better than before but he is back at making people laugh with his great comedic timing. Here, Sunil Grover talks about how he caught a snake, except the catch being that the snake is in fact a pipe. He is seen asking the cameraman to be quiet as he tiptoes towards what appears to be a snake on the ground, with a small stick in his hand. However, as he gets close to the snake, Sunil Grover grabs it by his hand and it is revealed to be nothing but a circular pipe. He says, “Sorry, this is a pipe" and the video ends.

The video has collected 945k views on the social media platform. People have flooded the comment section with ROFL emojis.

Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack in January this year, following which he had four bypass surgeries. After the surgeries, he had posted an appreciatory and grateful post for his doctors.

Sunil has also acted in many Hindi and Punjabi films. He was known for his energetic performance in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and for his punches with comic timing. He left the show due to an argument with Kapil Sharma, but his character Guthi is still remembered by people.

