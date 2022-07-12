Is The Title Of Vijay-Starrer Thalapathy 67 Out? What We Know

Vijay’s 66th film, which is now titled Varisu, is helmed by director Vamsi. The first poster, which was released recently, received a huge response from the fans. Meanwhile, it has already been reported that Thalapathy 67 will be produced by the team of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

And while fans await the update on Thalapathy 67, the Wikipedia page of famous film producer Philomin Raj says that he is going to work on Thalapathy 67 and the title of the film is Nan Viruva Ulaga.

Apart from this, Vijay fans are always interested in learning about their favourite actor’s upcoming projects and current events. Speaking of his much-discussed film Thalapathy 66, there is an intriguing detail from the film that will delight fans.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Along with this, Rashmika Mandanna will also be soon seen in her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu.

