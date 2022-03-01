Is This Vijayakanth? Fans Can’t Keep Calm Over Tamil Star’s Viral Pic

Captain Vijayakanth, one of Tamil cinema’s most influential performers throughout the years, effectively translated his fandom to politics when he founded the DMDK. His power was so strong a few years ago that the two-state parties, DMK and ADMK, as well as national parties such as the BJP and the Congress attempted to build alliances with him.

However, Vijayakanth has been ailing from a long-term sickness that has compelled him to retire from public life in recent years. He only makes brief visits and is mostly restricted to his house. According to reports, those close to the legendary action star now say that he is doing considerably better now.

Vijayakanth’s fans shared his most recent images on social media, which have taken his lovers and supporters by surprise. The actor seems to have lost quite a lot of weight. He also looks a bit older but the flamboyance is in place. Vijayakanth can be seen wearing a pair of shades with a crisp white shirt.

Advertisement

Fans of the Tamil star were elated to see the rare pics. Most of them talked about his celebrity status and wished him good health.

During the 2014 elections, the DMDK chairman fell unwell. He then traveled to the United States and Singapore for medical attention. The 68-year-old even requested his admirers not to celebrate his birthday last year.

Vijayakanth recently travelled to Dubai for medical treatment. A well-known London doctor is said to have treated him. He was seen at Chennai International Airport with his wife Premalatha. The videos from the airport quickly went viral.

Advertisement

Vijayakanth has served as an MLA twice representing the constituencies of Virudhacalam and Rishivandiyam r.

According to reports, Vijayakanth may play a key part in the movie Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, which also stars Vijay Antony and Megha Akash. In his most recent interview, director Vijay Milton indicated that the scenes with the legendary hero will be shot in a few weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.