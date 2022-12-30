Is Trisha Part Of Vijay's Thalapathy 67? Here Is What We Know

After playing Princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, Trisha is back on the big screen with Raangi, directed by M Saravanan of Engeyum Eppodhum fame. Trish recently spoke with the media about the film, her career, and whether or not she is a part of Vijay’s Thalapathy 67.

Raangi was first announced in April 2019. Trisha attributes the delay to the pandemic. “We had shot the film right before the pandemic when we didn’t know what corona was all about. It was delayed due to the lockdown and also because of the censor board issue. I think director Saravanan would be a better person to talk to about that. So, it was not delayed due to any other reasons."

Trisha denied that Raangi is about controversial issues such as terrorism, saying that the film is about a regular journalist who gets into trouble because of a Facebook post. In the film, Trisha is a fearless woman, but because of that, she is also reckless and silly, which gets her into trouble.

The actor admits that taking on such title roles is a huge responsibility and can be frightening. “With other films, one can easily blame the hero or the director (laughs), but with these, you have to accept responsibility," she explained. However, you should not dwell on such matters because some films that you enjoy will not work, and vice versa. As a result, as the release date approaches, it is better to cut yourself off from the feelings."

When Trisha was asked about the rumours of her being part of Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 and Ajith’s next film, the actor said, “You will know in a few weeks whether I am doing both films or not. Or which films I’m in and which I’m not. All of this will be available soon. I don’t want to discuss it because it is not my place to do so. As you can see, Vijay and Ajith are not discussing their upcoming films. It’s a request from the production companies. They should make an announcement whenever they believe it is appropriate."

Trisha said of her nearly two-decade career as a leading actress, “Not easy. I consider myself fortunate and gifted. I’m doing my best because you never know what will and won’t work. It is up to the audience to make a decision. I should attribute this success to them because all of my fellow actors put in the same effort as I do, but somewhere—though I don’t entirely believe it’s luck—it does play a role."

