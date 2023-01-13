Is Uorfi Javed’s Family as Glamorous and Bold as Her? Let's Find Out

Bigg Boss OTT diva Uorfi Javed is widely known for her bold fashion statements. She does not leave a chance to make heads turn. Almost every day, the emerging fashionista of Bollywood is increasing the fashion bar for other actresses. Despite trolls and scathing attacks by prominent personalities from the industry, nothing has stopped Uorfi to be a better version of herself.

The former Spiltsvilla contestant loves to experiment with her clothes and makes great stuff out of waste, something which one could not even imagine. Despite all, Uorfi Javed is a family person, the one who adores her family and even supports them.

Uorfi Javed has already admitted in an interview that her family has left her dad Ifru. They left him because of his horrific abuse of their mother and now are living peacefully. Uorfi and her family have been apart ever since. Uorfi, a Bigg Boss OTT participant, comes from a family of a mother, sisters, and a brother. Here, let’s take a closer look at Uorfi’s family:

Advertisement

Let us name each person in the photo for you. Urusa Javed, Uorfi’s sister; Zakia Sultana, Uorfi’s mother; Sameer Aslam, Uorfi’s brother; Asfi Javed, Dolly Javed.

Dolly is a model as well as a social media influencer. Dolly combines classic and modern elements.

Advertisement

Javed Asfi also enjoys fashion, as can be seen in her numerous Instagram posts.

Advertisement

Zakia Sultana is the name of Uorfi’s mother. She has gorgeous hair and is quite contemporary. We can see the genetic source of Uorfi and her siblings.

It appears that Urusa Javed is a cousin of Uorfi Javed. She is a social media influencer, a blogger, and a fan of digital marketing.

Here is the video where Uorfi is shaking a leg with Dolly and Asfi Javed.

When it comes to professional endeavours, Uorfi has appeared in numerous TV programmes such as Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She is well known for her roles as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, and Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Uorfi has made news for her involvement in the reality TV programme Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was kicked out of the game early on.

Read all the Latest Movies News here