Chiranjeevi’s fans are overjoyed with the release of his much-awaited movie Waltair Veerayya on January 13. The film premiered on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Fans had high hopes for Waltair Veerayya, as the actor had back-to-back flops last year, with Acharya and Godfather. Since its release, the action comedy has dominated the box office and become a blockbuster. The movie has collected over Rs 200 crore and is reportedly the biggest hit in Chiranjeevi’s film career.

Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby Kolli, has created a buzz right from the opening day with massive collections. It is currently in its sixth week. Even 40 days after its release, the film is still doing well.

The movie has reportedly created a record as the highest-grossing movie in Megastar’s career. Waltair Veerayya was made on a budget of Rs 140 crore. Till now, the movie has earned over 150 crore in India and globally, and has crossed the 200-crore mark. It is also Chiranjeevi’s first film to enjoy 100 crore shares in Telugu states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It also featured Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles. The music for the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film has achieved another rare feat. Waltair Veerayya created a record for the highest-grossing film at the Jagadamba Theatre, Andhra Pradesh. Previously, this record was in the name of RRR. Waltair Veerayya has also crossed the two million mark in America. It created a record as the third film in Chiranjeevi’s career to join the club of 2 million in the US. His films Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made it to the list earlier.

The film is getting ready for digital release soon. Star Maa and Gemini TV competed for the satellite rights to this movie. Gemini TV got the rights; and according to sources, they paid a price in the range of Rs 16 crore for these rights.

The film has almost completed its theatrical run and is ready for release in OTT too. The movie will be streaming on popular OTT giant Netflix. The platform has recently announced that the Chiranjeevi-starrer film will be streaming from February 27. Fans are expressing happiness that they can watch this movie once again.

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action entertainer film Bholaa Shankar. This movie marks the 155th film of his cinematic journey. Bholaa Shankar is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar. This movie is directed by Meher Ramesh and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh as titular characters.

