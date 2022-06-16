Is Zendaya Pregnant With Tom Holland's Baby? Euphoria Star Breaks Her Silence

Zendaya has reacted to rumours doing the rounds suggesting that she and her boyfriend Tom Holland are expecting a baby. Zendaya’s pregnancy rumours stemmed from TikTok after a fake video went viral on the platform. The Euphoria star took to Instagram Stories and addressed the claims. “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly. Anyway back to filming," she said.

As reported by Page Six, a fan-created fake video did the rounds on TikTok in which it appeared as though Zendaya has announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The morphed clip then cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade." The trend has been dubbed as getting ‘Krissed’. As part of the trend, viewers are made to believe a false story.

Several fans fell prey to the false story and freaked out on Twitter. “Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a Walmart," a fan tweeted. “Zendaya pregnant? I’m finished," another added. A fan also imagined Tom’s reaction to the trend. “I know Zendaya isn’t really pregnant but imagine Tom Holland’s face if he logged into Twitter yesterday and saw a tweet saying his girlfriend was pregnant and he thought she decided to tell the whole world before him 😭😭," a fan tweeted.

Tom and Zendaya have been dating for a while now. The stars met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming and starred in the following two Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Earlier this month, on Tom’s birthday, Zendaya took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of the couple and wished him. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3" she wrote.

