Isha Koppikar Lauds Alia Bhatt for Embracing Motherhood at Her Career’s Peak: ‘Welcome This Change’

Isha Koppikar is a talented actress who has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi films. Known notably for her performance in Don and Salaam-E-Ishq, Isha enjoys a considerable fan base and is also quite active across social media platforms. The actress who is a doting mother herself has now lauded Alia Bhatt for embracing her pregnancy especially at a time when she is ruling the roost in Bollywood.

While talking to E-Times, the Darna Mana Hai actress explained how people have evolved significantly in the last decade and how motherhood is no longer a deterrent in an actress’s career. She shared, “A lot has changed in this decade, and now the taboo around an actress’ motherhood has been lifted. We have many great inspirations who have proved that you can get your body back in shape after delivering a child."

Advertisement

Referring to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, Isha further added, “I am delighted to hear that Alia Bhatt is embracing motherhood at this point of her career. It is basically her choice and we must respect that. Also, now, pregnancies among actresses are celebrated and not frowned upon, and that is the good news. I welcome this change as an actor."

Advertisement

Isha Koppikar met her beau, hotelier Timmy Narang, through Leena Mogre and Preity Zinta. After briefly dating for some time, the duo had tied the knot on 29 November 2009. She gave birth to their daughter Rianna in July 2014.

On the professional front, Isha Koppikar has back to back projects lined up for herself like Assi Nabbe Poore Sau, Ayalaan, Love You Loktantra and Suranga. While Love You Loktantra is touted to be a political satire that features Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sapna Chaudhary, and Manoj Joshi among others, Ayalaan is a Tamil where she will star alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Sivakarthikeyan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here