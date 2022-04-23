Isha Koppikar Recalls Being ‘Completely Broken, Disillusioned’ After Casting Couch Incident

Isha Koppikar is back on the screen with the Hindi and Tamil language thriller web series, Dhahanam. The actress has been a part of Bollywood for over two decades now. In a recent interview, she has opened up about the time she was ‘completely broken and devastated’ after a male actor had asked her to meet him alone, without her staff.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Isha recalled, “I was completely broken and disillusioned. Because l thought that what matters is how you look and act but what actually matters is that you are in the hero’s good books and good books meant this. I feel all of us have our threshold and priority. For me, my life is bigger than my work. At the end of the day, it is my conscience, I need to look at the mirror and feel good about it. There may be people who beg to differ and would get a good night’s sleep after doing all this."

Isha had opened up about the incident before as well. In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, she had revealed, “In mid-2000, I was called by a renowned producer who said that you have to be in the good books of the hero. I didn’t know what he meant. So, I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff. I called the producer and told him that I am here due to my talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough. I was thrown out of the film."

Isha had made her debut in Bollywood in 1998 and has been a part of some of the most popular Bollywood films like Krishna Cottage, Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta. She has also been seen in Don

