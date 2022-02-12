Ishaan Khatter Appreciates Ananya Panday's 'Many Moods' From Gehraiyaan; Actress Calls Rumoured Bf Cutie

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan has been receiving rave reviews since its release on Friday, February 11. Apart from the plot and the cinematography, the actor’s performances have been drawing attention from all corners and people are especially loving Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Besides the audiences, the actors have been receiving praises from their friends and industry colleagues as well. Ananya, who plays Deepika’s sister Tia in the film, had shared a series of stills from the film, capturing her characters’ various emotions.

Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram Story section to share the post and appreciate Ananya.

The actress reposted the story and added a sticker that read, ‘cutie.’

Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Meanwhile, talking of Ishaan and Ananya, they have confirmed anything on their dating lives but their cute social media banter and their frequent outings have raised several speculations on their relationship. The star kids who are good friends were clicked by the paparazzi last week as they stepped out to visit Ishaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

In the video shared by shutterbugs, the Liger actress can be seen wearing a yellow shirt with a white shirt. Ishaan, on the other hand, donned a green and yellow coloured shirt. The rumoured couple co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

On the work front, Ishaan has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the war drama Pippa. Ananya, on the other hand, will next be seen in Liger. This film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut.

