Ishaan Khatter Drops Shirtless Pic Flaunting His Chiseled Abs and It Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Ishaan Khatter is not only known to captivate people with his acting skills and humour but with his charismatic personality too. He is a fitness enthusiast who pushes himself beyond limits to obtain those chiseled abs. The actor often keeps his Instagram fans engaged by posting intriguing pictures of himself. Once again, Ishaan is setting fire to social media with another of his jaw-dropping post that will surely drive away your Monday blues.

In the post, the actor can be seen flaunting his perfectly carved abs. Ishaan sported brown bottoms and a cap to complete the look. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “For the (cap emoticon)."

Soon after the actor uploaded the picture, his fans flooded the comments section with fire emoticons. One Instagram user wrote, “You are the hottest no (cap emoji)" Another user commented, “OMG so cute and at the same time too sexy."

It isn’t the first time the actor had set Instagram on fire. A few days ago, the actor shared a mirror selfie in his boxers which made the netizens go gaga. Ishaan is certainly the epitome of fitness goals.

Recently, Ishaan trended big time on social media for moving to a sea-facing flat in Mumbai. A source told PinkVilla, “Ishaan Khatter decided to move out of his mom Neliima Azeem’s house to experience what it is like to stay alone. He wanted to have his bachelor life at his own bachelor pad, and hence, rented a sea-facing apartment in Bandra. He did a small puja a few weeks ago along with his mom, brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law, Mira Rajput at his new home. And finally moved in last week. He is on rent there for the next three years. The day before yesterday Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined Ishaan for lunch at his bachelor’s pad."

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Gurmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot in which he will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, Ishaan also has Pippa in his pipeline.

