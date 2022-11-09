Ishaan Khatter Reveals He Learnt This From His Last Relationship, Says His KWK Comment on Ex Was Misunderstood

Ishaan Khatter made quite a mark with Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. The actor who made his mainstream debut with Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak, a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Marathi film Sairat soon became the talk of the town. The actor also made headlines after rumours of him dating his co-star Janhvi went afloat in the tinsel town. However, his rumoured breakup with Ananya Panday created a different kind of buzz among fans. As the young actor graced the controversial couch of Koffee With Karan this season, he made a statement about not taking his ex-girlfriend’s calls for two weeks. While that led to speculations about him referring to his ex Ananya, Ishaan has made it clear that he was talking about another ex.

During a candid rapid-fire round with the Bollywood Bubble, when Ishaan was posed with a question about something that he had not done in his previous relationship, the Phone Bhoot actor confessed not partaking in a lot of phone calls. He also clarified his confession at Karan Johar’s show. Ishaan stated, “More phone calls? I don’t know, even though I do a lot of those. People misunderstood it. People thought I was talking about my last relationship and that’s not what that was. It was a relationship. I said it in context to a relationship and I don’t regret it."

The actor further expressed his takeaways from his last relationship. He shared, “The ghost of my last relationship taught me to be accepting. More loving. I feel that with every relationship that passes by. I don’t know if it’s my last relationship or just me growing up. And not to get too personally affected by other people’s growth and issues and things that they are dealing with."

Earlier, during a freewheeling interview with GoodTimes, Ishaan Khatter revealed that the best relationship advice had come from Shahid Kapoor who has told him not to lose his identity in a relationship. Ishaan stated, “Well, my bro has told me not to lose myself in a relationship; to always know who I am. ‘Don’t’ lose that’-That’s very good advice."

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The ‘Beyond The Clouds’ actor has also recently wrapped up ‘Pippa’, a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

