Ishaan Khatter Says Amitabh Bachchan Helped His Mother Enroll Him in a Good School

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday. The actor, who has had an unparalleled journey in cinema, is still entertaining the audiences with films like Brahmastra and Goodbye. While several celebs had come forward to express their adulation for Big B, Ishaan Khatter has also acknowledged the legendary actor’s impact on his life.

Ishaan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan helped him enroll in a good school. While speaking with ETimes, Ishaan recalled that when his mother Neelima Azeem was working with the Baghban actor, it was during that time that his mother was facing difficulties in enrolling him in a good school. That’s when Amitabh stepped in and offered to help.

Ishaan shared, “Not many people know this, but he’s done a huge favour to me, even before I became an actor. He was the reason why I got admission in my school. My mother was working with him at the time. It was very difficult to get an admission into that school and Mr Bachchan paid a personal visit to the authorities and the principal. I only found out about this much later in life, once I was an adult. But can you imagine that? Amitabh Bachchan did that so that a kid could get a good education."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Adding to this, Ishaan expressed his admiration for Big B for being a versatile actor who has reinvented himself over and over again. The Dhadak actor quipped, “Bachchan saab has been an icon for longer than my entire life. I have admired his work in films like Anand, Deewaar and so many more. In the last two decades that I’ve been watching his work, he has constantly reinvented himself not just as a star but as an actor. I have only respect and admiration for him. There’s so much to learn just by watching him."

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to feature in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the horror-comedy is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here