Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria Team Up for 'Nature 4 Nature'; Official Teaser Unveiled

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria will be sharing the screen space for the first time with their upcoming project Nature 4 Nature. Tara Sutaria on Instagram released the official teaser of the upcoming film. The project is supported by Yash Birla Ventures and producer Anand Pandit. The couple looks great together, and fans love their pairing.

The official teaser provides a glimpse of Ishaan and Tara’s characters. The video begins with two contrasting scenes. Beginning with a sombre expression on their faces, Ishaan and Tara are shown walking into an office environment. They both quickly come across a door that leads out into the open and teleports them into the wild.

Sharing the video with fans on social media, the caption read, “Nature is about to unveil its treasured creation. Are you ready to become one with nature?" It added, “Stay tuned to know more! 31.10.22 #ComingSoon". Watch the official teaser of Nature 4 Nature below.

Advertisement

People have lauded the teaser and the first-look posters. One of the users wrote, “What could this be? I’m waiting". Another added, “This looks so interesting". A third user wrote, “Seems quite intriguing. Can’t wait to know more". Some users also commented with many heart, fire and heart-struck emojis.

On the work front, actor Ishaan Khatter is currently promoting his upcoming film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The project is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

Phone Bhoot is all set to release in cinemas on November 4. In the recently released trailer, Katrina Kaif appears as a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who are Ghostbusters.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here