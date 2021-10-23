Ishaan Khatter Visits Ananya Panday with Flowers Amid NCB Questioning

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Saturday visited his rumoured girlfriend, actress Ananya Panday, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning in the Mumbai drug bust case on Monday. Ishaan was seen by the photographers at a flowers stall and later his car reached the actress’s building. Ananya and Ishaan have worked together in film Khaali Peeli, where they played each other’s love interest.

Meanwhile, Ananya has been again called by the NCB on Monday. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office earlier. NCB Deputy Director General Ashok Mutha Jain told media persons that Ananya Panday has been called again on Monday to take the ongoing process further.

Advertisement

Read: Ananya Panday Summoned By NCB: Know All About Actor Chunky Panday’s Daughter

Sources told CNN-News18 that Ananya was ‘cooperating’ in the case. “Ananya Panday is cooperating with the NCB. She is answering all the questions posed to her," NCB sources said. The NCB is probing whether Ananya Pandey arranged drugs for Aryan, sources in the NCB had earlier told CNN-News18. Ananya’s name had cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.