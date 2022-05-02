Ishaan Khatter Would Like to See Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in All-Star Basketball Club in Bollywood

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently went to watch a basketball match between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The actor took to Instagram to give fans some glimpses of his first time at an NBA match.

The actor seemed to be enjoying his first court experience of the NBA match as he excitedly took to his social media handle to post a barrage of photos and videos of his time in Brooklyn. An overjoyed Ishaan captioned his collection of photos and video, “What a joyyyyy to be hosted for the NBA playoffs at Brooklyn’s homecourt!! WHAT a THRILLING game 😅 great effort by the @brooklynnets and a glorious sweep by the @celtics @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #ballislife."

As the NBA matches are live-streamed in India on Voot Select, MTV, Vh1 & Jio TV, Ishaan was asked who would make a good basketball player in Bollywood. He was asked, like the All-Star football Club he’s a part of, should there be an All-Star Basketball club in Bollywood, who are a few people he would like to see on the team.

“There should be an All-Star Basketball Club for sure! The All-Star Football Club plays for charity so it would be a great initiative if something similar happened with basketball as well. A lot of people would come out for love and enthusiasm for the game. Tiger Shroff is a skilled player while Ranveer Singh loves basketball as well! They could probably be amongst the first few members of the club. The sport itself is so exciting! I have been learning more about basketball in the last few years. Today with the NBA app and the matches being available on Voot Select, MTV, Vh1 & Jio TV, it’s just easier to follow and watch live games. The interest is only peaking," Ishaan said.

