Ishaan Khatter's Shirtless Mirror Selfie Has Rumoured GF Ananya Panday Drooling; See Here

It was time for some visual treat for Ishaan Khatter’s fans as the actor posted a scintillating mirror selfie on Instagram. The picture features shirtless Ishaan flaunting his perfectly chiselled physique while striking a pose looking in the mirror. “Felt whatever, might delete later," read the caption posted along with the photo. While the actor may or may not have been sure about keeping the photo on his Instagram feed, fans were completely convinced that Ishaan should not delete this photo later or ever.

Advertisement

In less than an hour of its post, the picture received nearly 20 thousand likes along with several compliments from Ishaan’s fans and friends. The comment section was flooded with fans’ reactions featuring heart and fire emojis.

Bowled over by the actor’s hotness, designer Manish Malhotra was short of words for the compliment and chose to write, ‘uffff’ in his reaction. Ishaan’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday was quick to like the picture. “My phone screen overheated," wrote one user, while another one had a humble request for the actor, “Please don’t delete."

However, this is not the first time that Ishaan has raised the heat on Instagram with his shirtless photos. Earlier the actor’s ‘spider man’ photos from his rock-climbing session had created quite a stir on the Internet. The photos featured Ishaan performing rock climbing in a shirtless avatar. “Is anyone doing an Indian Spider-Man?" read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Airlift fame director Raja Krishna Menon’s war drama Pippa. The film features Ishaan alongside actors like Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Pippa is based on the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought bravely in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Ishaan who will be seen in Mehta’s role started filming Pippa in September last year and had shared a glimpse of his look from the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.